MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MVB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company. The company provides community banking, mortgage banking, insurance and wealth management services to individuals and corporate clients, through its subsidiaries. MVB Financial Corp. is based in Fairmont, West Virginia. “

Separately, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $38.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of MVB Financial in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of MVBF opened at $41.54 on Thursday. MVB Financial has a 1-year low of $12.55 and a 1-year high of $45.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.69 million, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.63.

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). MVB Financial had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The company had revenue of $29.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.70 million. On average, analysts anticipate that MVB Financial will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from MVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. MVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.69%.

In other MVB Financial news, Director Kelly R. Nelson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,170,790. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director J Christopher Pallotta sold 4,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $187,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of MVB Financial by 307.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MVB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $816,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in MVB Financial by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 144,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 15,252 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in MVB Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in MVB Financial by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 6,425 shares in the last quarter. 42.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MVB Financial Company Profile

MVB Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and mortgage products and services to individuals and corporate clients in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; and Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and grants various types of loans, including commercial and commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and consumer loans.

