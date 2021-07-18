Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) Stock Holdings Increased by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) by 196.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,700 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Myers Industries were worth $3,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MYE. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 112.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 4,950.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 10.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 768.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 8,056 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 184.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 6,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MYE opened at $20.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.28. Myers Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.75 and a 52 week high of $23.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $742.37 million, a P/E ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Myers Industries had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The firm had revenue of $174.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. Myers Industries’s payout ratio is presently 63.53%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Myers Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

In related news, CEO Michael Mcgaugh acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.41 per share, with a total value of $53,525.00. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets various plastic and metal products, including plastic reusable material handling containers and small parts storage bins, plastic recreational vehicle tanks and parts, marine tanks and parts, portable plastic fuel tanks and water containers, portable marine fuel containers, ammunition containers, storage totes, bulk shipping containers, and metal carts and cabinets.

