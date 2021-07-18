Nano (NANO) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $12.50 Million

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. During the last seven days, Nano has traded 20.7% lower against the dollar. Nano has a total market cap of $506.23 million and $12.50 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nano coin can now be bought for approximately $3.80 or 0.00011989 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31,689.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,903.56 or 0.06006991 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $439.79 or 0.01387840 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $119.48 or 0.00377028 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.87 or 0.00132117 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $198.05 or 0.00624981 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00009346 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.88 or 0.00390935 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $93.91 or 0.00296335 BTC.

About Nano

Nano (NANO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nano is nano.org/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Jan 31, 2018: Nano Rebrand Announcement Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Nano

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

