NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) CFO Sells $267,201.90 in Stock

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) CFO K Thomas Bailey sold 5,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $267,201.90.

NASDAQ NSTG opened at $57.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.03. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.50 and a 12 month high of $86.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 13.38 and a current ratio of 14.10.

Get NanoString Technologies alerts:

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $31.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.51 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 81.07% and a negative return on equity of 52.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NanoString Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 14.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 2.9% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 152,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,041,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 55,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,660,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 211.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

Further Reading: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for NanoString Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoString Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.