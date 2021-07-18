National Bank Financial Boosts Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Price Target to C$14.50

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial to C$14.50 in a report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Wesdome Gold Mines’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Laurentian decreased their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.75 to C$14.75 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Desjardins reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Pi Financial increased their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$12.75 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wesdome Gold Mines has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$14.56.

TSE:WDO opened at C$12.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.59. The stock has a market cap of C$1.71 billion and a PE ratio of 37.09. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 1-year low of C$7.78 and a 1-year high of C$15.00.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$45.97 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Wesdome Gold Mines will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Duncan Kenneth Middlemiss sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.19, for a total transaction of C$487,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 148,456 shares in the company, valued at C$1,809,678.64. Also, Senior Officer Michael Julien Michaud sold 81,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.42, for a total transaction of C$1,008,317.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$666,705.60.

About Wesdome Gold Mines

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario, as well as the Kiena Mining and Milling Complex and exploration properties located in Val D'Or, Quebec.

