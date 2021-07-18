National Bank Financial Trims Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) Target Price to C$7.00

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) had its price target cut by equities researchers at National Bank Financial to C$7.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “na” rating on the mining company’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 38.61% from the company’s previous close. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Capstone Mining’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$7.25 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$4.70 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.10.

TSE:CS opened at C$5.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$5.38. Capstone Mining has a 12 month low of C$0.95 and a 12 month high of C$6.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of C$2.07 billion and a PE ratio of 12.17.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The mining company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$258.42 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Capstone Mining will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Capstone Mining news, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 612,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.45, for a total transaction of C$3,338,221.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,347,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$18,253,648.18. Also, Senior Officer Jason Paul Howe sold 104,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.46, for a total transaction of C$569,682.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 986,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,388,700.62. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,067,312 shares of company stock valued at $5,870,093.

About Capstone Mining

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

