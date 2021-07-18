National Bankshares Increases Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Price Target to C$11.00

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 40.66% from the stock’s previous close.

K has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold to C$11.80 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. CIBC cut shares of Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$11.25 to C$8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.23.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

TSE:K opened at C$7.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$9.86 billion and a PE ratio of 5.78. Kinross Gold has a one year low of C$7.56 and a one year high of C$13.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$8.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.51.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.33 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Kinross Gold will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kinross Gold news, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peters Gold sold 166,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.00, for a total transaction of C$1,660,010.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 963,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,633,470. Also, Senior Officer John Lewis Sims sold 6,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.82, for a total transaction of C$64,104.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$175,493.22. Insiders have sold a total of 222,532 shares of company stock valued at $2,185,143 in the last quarter.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.