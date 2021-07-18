National Bankshares Lowers Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Price Target to C$38.00

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 44.60% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ABX. CSFB set a C$28.00 price target on Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Barrick Gold to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$28.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$34.55.

Shares of TSE:ABX opened at C$26.28 on Friday. Barrick Gold has a 12 month low of C$23.63 and a 12 month high of C$41.09. The firm has a market cap of C$46.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.06, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$27.62.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.79 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Catherine Philippa Raw sold 39,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.89, for a total value of C$1,138,497.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 131,102 shares in the company, valued at C$3,787,536.78.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

