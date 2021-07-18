National Bankshares Lowers Golden Star Resources (TSE:GSC) Price Target to C$5.50

Golden Star Resources (TSE:GSC) (NYSE:GSS) had its target price dropped by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 83.64% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Golden Star Resources from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th.

Get Golden Star Resources alerts:

Shares of TSE GSC opened at C$3.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$343.50 million and a PE ratio of -6.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 305.67. Golden Star Resources has a 1-year low of C$2.98 and a 1-year high of C$6.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.83.

Golden Star Resources (TSE:GSC) (NYSE:GSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$82.30 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Golden Star Resources will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Golden Star Resources Company Profile

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

Read More: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Star Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Star Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.