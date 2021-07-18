National Bankshares Lowers Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) Price Target to C$7.50

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 41.24% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on YRI. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Yamana Gold to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Yamana Gold to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Peel Hunt cut their price objective on Yamana Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.75 in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$6.00 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Eight Capital cut their price objective on Yamana Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.25 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$8.66.

Shares of YRI opened at C$5.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.82. The stock has a market cap of C$5.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.16, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Yamana Gold has a twelve month low of C$5.06 and a twelve month high of C$9.29.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$534.42 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Yamana Gold will post 0.3627325 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

