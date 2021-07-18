National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NATIONAL CINEMEDIA operates the largest digital in theatre network in North America that allows them to distribute advertisements and other content for our advertising, meetings and events businesses utilizing our proprietary digital content network. They have long term exhibitor services agreements with our founding members, Cinemark and Regal, the three largest motion picture exhibition companies in the U.S.and multi year agreements with several other theatre operators whom they refer to as network affiliates. The network affiliate agreements grant them exclusive rights, subject to limited exceptions, to sell advertising on their theatre screens. “

Get National CineMedia alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NCMI. Benchmark raised National CineMedia from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. B. Riley raised their price target on National CineMedia from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.65.

Shares of National CineMedia stock opened at $3.68 on Wednesday. National CineMedia has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $6.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.75. The company has a market cap of $297.45 million, a PE ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.91.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 91.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that National CineMedia will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. National CineMedia’s payout ratio is -20.00%.

In other news, CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total transaction of $42,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,622 shares in the company, valued at $477,742.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in National CineMedia in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of National CineMedia by 199.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 8,312 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of National CineMedia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of National CineMedia by 217.1% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 19,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 13,576 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of National CineMedia during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National CineMedia (NCMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.