nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at William Blair

Equities research analysts at William Blair assumed coverage on shares of nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $63.63 price target on the stock. William Blair’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 2.93% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on NCNO. Gabelli raised shares of nCino from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. G.Research upgraded shares of nCino from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of nCino from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of nCino in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of nCino from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.16.

Get nCino alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NCNO opened at $65.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. nCino has a 52 week low of $48.00 and a 52 week high of $103.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -119.18.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. nCino had a negative net margin of 23.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $62.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that nCino will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 11,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total transaction of $763,115.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,308,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,358,734.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 8,144 shares of nCino stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $514,456.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,342 shares of company stock worth $5,421,226. Company insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NCNO. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of nCino in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of nCino by 146.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of nCino by 3,418.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of nCino in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of nCino in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. 87.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About nCino

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.