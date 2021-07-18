nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) versus WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) Head to Head Contrast

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) and WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares nCino and WM Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio nCino $138.18 million 45.27 -$40.54 million ($0.33) -198.64 WM Technology N/A N/A -$52.02 million N/A N/A

nCino has higher revenue and earnings than WM Technology.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.2% of nCino shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.3% of WM Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 35.4% of nCino shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for nCino and WM Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score nCino 0 4 9 0 2.69 WM Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

nCino currently has a consensus target price of $82.63, suggesting a potential upside of 26.05%. Given nCino’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe nCino is more favorable than WM Technology.

Profitability

This table compares nCino and WM Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets nCino -23.72% -9.82% -7.57% WM Technology N/A -2,655.44% -52.14%

Summary

nCino beats WM Technology on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About nCino

nCino, Inc., a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance. The company's nCino IQ, an application suite that utilizes data analytics and AI/ML to provide its customers with automation and insights into their operations, such as tools for analyzing, measuring, and managing credit risk, as well as to enhance their ability to comply with regulatory requirements. It serves financial institution customers, including global financial institutions, enterprise banks, regional banks, community banks, credit unions, and new market entrants. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina.

About WM Technology

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

