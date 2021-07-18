New Gold (TSE:NGD) PT Raised to C$3.00

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “na” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 45.63% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on NGD. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of New Gold to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a C$2.15 price target on shares of New Gold in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of New Gold from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$2.59.

Shares of TSE:NGD opened at C$2.06 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$2.35. The firm has a market cap of C$1.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.84. New Gold has a 12-month low of C$1.77 and a 12-month high of C$3.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.49.

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$208.83 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that New Gold will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

