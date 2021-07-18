NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) by 24.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 158,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,743 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.99% of NexPoint Real Estate Finance worth $2,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 22.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NREF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $21.50 to $22.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of NYSE:NREF opened at $19.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.43. The company has a quick ratio of 889.18, a current ratio of 889.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.13 and a 1-year high of $21.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.96 million, a PE ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 2.29.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.07. NexPoint Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 112.18% and a return on equity of 15.38%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is 123.38%.

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

