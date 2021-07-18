NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $5.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “NexTier Oilfield Solutions is an oilfield service company with a diverse set of well completion and production services. NexTier Oilfield Solutions, formerly known as Keane Group Inc., is based in Houston, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. raised shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.72.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock opened at $3.88 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.79. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.58 and a 12-month high of $5.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $228.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.71 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 41.03% and a negative return on equity of 48.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,304 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 1,026.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,690,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,567,000 after buying an additional 3,362,465 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $405,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $8,568,000. 83.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company's Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

