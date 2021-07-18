Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Short Interest Update

Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 708,500 shares, a decline of 23.1% from the June 15th total of 921,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 575,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NTDOY. lowered shares of Nintendo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nintendo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup lowered shares of Nintendo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Nintendo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

NTDOY traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.55. 231,871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,528. Nintendo has a 12-month low of $54.72 and a 12-month high of $82.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.72. The stock has a market cap of $74.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.69.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.75. Nintendo had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 28.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nintendo will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nintendo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Nintendo by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Nintendo by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nintendo by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,252,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,706,000 after buying an additional 1,833,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc acquired a new position in shares of Nintendo in the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nintendo Company Profile

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes electronic entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.

