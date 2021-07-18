Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) Short Interest Up 58.5% in June

Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a growth of 58.5% from the June 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NDEKY stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,518. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.29. The stock has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.20. Nitto Denko has a 12-month low of $28.01 and a 12-month high of $49.21.

Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. Nitto Denko had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Nitto Denko will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NDEKY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Nitto Denko from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Nitto Denko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Nitto Denko Company Profile

Nitto Denko Corporation primarily engages in the adhesive tapes business in Japan and internationally. It provides double sided tapes, surface protective films, sealing materials/NVH related products, masking tapes, membranes, FPD/touch panel related products, gasket materials, semiconductor manufacturing process products, flexible printed circuit boards, porous films/breathable materials, and packaging tapes.

