Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.92.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Niu Technologies from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Niu Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.
NIU opened at $28.00 on Friday. Niu Technologies has a 12-month low of $17.70 and a 12-month high of $53.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 80.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.60.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Niu Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $392,000. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in Niu Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $1,582,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Niu Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $233,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Niu Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $2,305,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Niu Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 24.65% of the company’s stock.
Niu Technologies Company Profile
Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric-scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series e-scooters; RQi and TQi series urban commuter electric motorcycles; NIU Aero series professional mountain and road bicycles; and NIU kick-scooter series kick-scooter and other micro-mobility solutions under the NIU brand name.
