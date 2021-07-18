Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.92.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Niu Technologies from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Niu Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

Get Niu Technologies alerts:

NIU opened at $28.00 on Friday. Niu Technologies has a 12-month low of $17.70 and a 12-month high of $53.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 80.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.60.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $83.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.48 million. Niu Technologies had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 6.82%. Equities analysts forecast that Niu Technologies will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Niu Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $392,000. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in Niu Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $1,582,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Niu Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $233,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Niu Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $2,305,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Niu Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 24.65% of the company’s stock.

Niu Technologies Company Profile

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric-scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series e-scooters; RQi and TQi series urban commuter electric motorcycles; NIU Aero series professional mountain and road bicycles; and NIU kick-scooter series kick-scooter and other micro-mobility solutions under the NIU brand name.

Recommended Story: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Niu Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Niu Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.