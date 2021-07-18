NIX Tops 1-Day Volume of $48,570.00 (NIX)

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 17th. Over the last seven days, NIX has traded 48.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. NIX has a total market capitalization of $1.39 million and $48,570.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NIX coin can currently be bought for $0.0283 or 0.00000088 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32,093.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,976.96 or 0.06160008 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $450.90 or 0.01404945 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.85 or 0.00382800 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.73 or 0.00133148 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $200.72 or 0.00625414 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00009177 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $125.84 or 0.00392111 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $96.92 or 0.00301997 BTC.

NIX Profile

NIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 49,238,464 coins. The official message board for NIX is nixplatform.io/blog . The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform . NIX’s official website is nixplatform.io

According to CryptoCompare, “NIX is a PoW privacy directed cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2REv2 algorithm. NIX Platform is a next-generation privacy currency and multi-layered interoperability platform which fuels anonymity-focused decentralized applications (dApps), privacy swaps and smart contracts, providing the option of adding a best-in-class privacy layer to any blockchain. “

NIX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NIX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

