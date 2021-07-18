Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nkarta Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company’s product candidate includes NKX101 and NKX019, which are in clinical stage. Nkarta Inc. is based in South San Francisco, California. “

Get Nkarta alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Nkarta from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Nkarta has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.00.

NASDAQ NKTX opened at $30.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97. Nkarta has a one year low of $22.46 and a one year high of $79.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.02.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.10). On average, equities analysts predict that Nkarta will post -2.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Nadir Mahmood sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.71, for a total value of $206,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Dawn N. Edwards sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $60,996.00. Insiders sold a total of 23,290 shares of company stock worth $676,206 over the last 90 days. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Nkarta by 144.7% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 6,833 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Nkarta by 1,796.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 241,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,936,000 after buying an additional 228,509 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Nkarta by 402.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after buying an additional 76,683 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Nkarta during the 1st quarter worth $427,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nkarta during the 1st quarter worth $303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

About Nkarta

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nkarta (NKTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nkarta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nkarta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.