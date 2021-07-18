NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

NNGRY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of NN Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $24.15 price target on shares of NN Group and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.15.

Shares of OTCMKTS NNGRY opened at $24.19 on Wednesday. NN Group has a 52-week low of $16.95 and a 52-week high of $26.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.83. The company has a current ratio of 38.02, a quick ratio of 38.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $2.2145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a yield of 8.33%.

About NN Group

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, primarily provides life insurance products in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, the United Kingdom, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Asset Management, Banking, and Other segments.

