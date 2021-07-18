Noir Price Tops $0.0057 on Major Exchanges (NOR)

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 18th. Noir has a market capitalization of $117,375.41 and approximately $205.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Noir coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Noir has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Noir Profile

NOR uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,539,174 coins. The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Noir is noirofficial.org/blog . Noir’s official website is noirofficial.org . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Buying and Selling Noir

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noir should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Noir using one of the exchanges listed above.

