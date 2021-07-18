Nomura Holdings Inc. Acquires New Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TTEK. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 3,220.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 22,511 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 458,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,051,000 after buying an additional 26,156 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,745,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Tetra Tech by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Tetra Tech by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

TTEK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.00.

Shares of Tetra Tech stock opened at $123.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $121.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.42 and a 52-week high of $144.77. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.81.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.08. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $599.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is an increase from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is presently 24.54%.

In other news, Director Kimberly E. Ritrievi sold 8,524 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total value of $1,014,782.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,973,412.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Leslie L. Shoemaker sold 13,457 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.81, for a total transaction of $1,598,826.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 69,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,249,691.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,556 shares of company stock worth $3,277,870. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

