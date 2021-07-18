Nomura Holdings Inc. Acquires Shares of 14,000 Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Avnet by 1.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 21,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avnet in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 36,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

AVT stock opened at $38.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.52. Avnet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.30 and a 12 month high of $45.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Avnet, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. This is an increase from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AVT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avnet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Avnet from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.40.

In other Avnet news, insider Kenneth A. Jacobson sold 5,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $239,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 21,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total transaction of $901,498.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,140 shares of company stock worth $2,748,057 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

