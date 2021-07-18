Nomura Holdings Inc. Invests $478,000 in Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI)

Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 56.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Stuart L. Merkadeau sold 10,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total value of $488,244.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Keith Breinlinger sold 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total value of $378,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,760 shares of company stock valued at $5,388,183 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BLI opened at $44.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.68. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.51 and a 1-year high of $113.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.23. The company has a current ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 6.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 70.27% and a negative return on equity of 33.57%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.76 million. Berkeley Lights’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BLI. KeyCorp downgraded Berkeley Lights from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Berkeley Lights from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Berkeley Lights in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

