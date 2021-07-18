Nomura Holdings Inc. Invests $518,000 in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (OTCMKTS:GMBTU)

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (OTCMKTS:GMBTU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 51,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,037,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $686,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,162,000. Symmetry Investments LP purchased a new position in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $631,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $776,000.

Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital stock opened at $10.07 on Friday. Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $11.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.99.

Queen's Gambit Growth Capital, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

