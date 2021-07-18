Nomura Holdings Inc. Invests $600,000 in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,002 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 235.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 351.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PB opened at $69.43 on Friday. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.80 and a 12 month high of $83.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.28.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 42.48% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $288.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.38%.

In related news, Director Robert H. Steelhammer sold 1,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total value of $77,335.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,737,438.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

PB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.63.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

