Nomura Holdings Inc. Purchases New Shares in XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA)

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 303,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of XpresSpa Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XSPA. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in XpresSpa Group by 29,206.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 101,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 101,345 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in XpresSpa Group by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 128,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 44,186 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in XpresSpa Group during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in XpresSpa Group during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in XpresSpa Group during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. 8.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised XpresSpa Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday.

NASDAQ XSPA opened at $1.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.43. The firm has a market cap of $146.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 2.35. XpresSpa Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $4.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.79 and a quick ratio of 7.70.

XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 million. XpresSpa Group had a negative return on equity of 50.08% and a negative net margin of 881.66%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that XpresSpa Group, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About XpresSpa Group

XpresSpa Group, Inc, a health and wellness services company, provides spa services at airports. It operates in two segments, XpresSpa and XpresTest. The company offers spa services, including massage, and nail and skin care, as well as spa and travel products; and retail products. XpresSpa Group, Inc, through its subsidiary XpresTest, Inc, operates wellness centers that provides COVID-19 screening and testing, and rapid testing services for other communicable diseases, such as influenza, mononucleosis and group A streptococcus, and seasonal flu vaccination services; and other medical diagnostic testing services under the XpresCheck brand.

