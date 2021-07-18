Nomura Holdings Inc. Takes $497,000 Position in L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAAU)

Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAAU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LCAAU. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $250,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. III Capital Management acquired a new stake in L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $248,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $249,000.

Get L Catterton Asia Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LCAAU opened at $10.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.01. L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp has a 1-year low of $9.78 and a 1-year high of $10.49.

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Singapore.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCAAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAAU).

Receive News & Ratings for L Catterton Asia Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Catterton Asia Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.