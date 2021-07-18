Nord/LB Reiterates €9.50 Price Target for Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB)

Posted by on Jul 18th, 2021

Nord/LB set a €9.50 ($11.18) target price on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.50 ($14.71) price objective on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

FRA:PBB opened at €8.43 ($9.92) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €9.18. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has a 1 year low of €10.36 ($12.19) and a 1 year high of €15.46 ($18.19).

About Deutsche Pfandbriefbank

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG provides commercial real estate and public investment finance products. Its commercial real estate financing activities include financing instruments, such as financing investment projects, development finance, cross-border portfolio financing, investment bridge finance facilities, standby/backup facilities, and derivatives.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Pfandbriefbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.