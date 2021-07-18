Nordea Investment Management AB Buys Shares of 37,738 Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 37,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Steelcase during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Steelcase during the first quarter valued at $83,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 138.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,151 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 70.7% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 7,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steelcase during the first quarter valued at $152,000. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Steelcase news, VP Guillaume M. Alvarez sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $187,750.00. Also, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 65,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $914,046. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,500 shares of company stock worth $335,250 in the last three months. 12.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SCS shares. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Steelcase in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark raised Steelcase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th.

NYSE:SCS opened at $13.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.90 and a beta of 1.43. Steelcase Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.47 and a 52-week high of $16.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $556.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.30 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 1.35%. Steelcase’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. This is a boost from Steelcase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.54%.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panels, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools and screens.

