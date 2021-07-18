Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 5,027 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 30.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,027 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IPG. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $55,223,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,318,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,031,301,000 after buying an additional 1,824,199 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 151.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,884 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 29.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,922,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,550,000 after purchasing an additional 893,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,121,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,900,000 after purchasing an additional 766,822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 34,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total transaction of $1,090,399.66. Also, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $3,249,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 146,214 shares of company stock worth $4,743,308. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IPG opened at $31.44 on Friday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.92 and a 12-month high of $34.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.29. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.43%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.56.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

