Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 123 Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its holdings in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,978 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Coupa Software by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in Coupa Software by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Coupa Software by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Coupa Software by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Coupa Software by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Coupa Software from $381.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Coupa Software from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Coupa Software from $386.00 to $326.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. lowered their price objective on Coupa Software from $272.00 to $254.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Coupa Software from $320.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Coupa Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.50.

Shares of COUP opened at $217.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 12-month low of $215.00 and a 12-month high of $377.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $242.49.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.08. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 45.08%. The business had revenue of $166.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.75 million. Research analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.49, for a total value of $283,909.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 907 shares in the company, valued at $220,845.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.69, for a total value of $13,234,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 263,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,624,851.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 173,289 shares of company stock worth $42,210,558 in the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

