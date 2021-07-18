Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 34,419 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 75.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,216 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 34,419 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 8.4% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,086 shares of the airline’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 2.4% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,594 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 30.1% in the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 830 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 22.2% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,015 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $49.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $30.24 and a 1-year high of $64.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 1.23.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.13. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 41.71% and a negative return on equity of 46.10%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was down 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

LUV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus raised Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Southwest Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.45.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.