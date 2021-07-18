Nordea Investment Management AB Takes $800,000 Position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,470,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,311,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,763 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,462,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $621,923,000 after purchasing an additional 174,709 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,903,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $216,721,000 after purchasing an additional 28,078 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 10.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,076,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,574,000 after purchasing an additional 99,514 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 8.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 821,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,582,000 after purchasing an additional 63,283 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RARE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $160.00 to $151.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $151.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Sunday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.81.

Shares of NASDAQ RARE opened at $85.33 on Friday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $72.83 and a one year high of $179.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.35 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.26.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.78). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 38.24% and a negative net margin of 60.96%. The business had revenue of $99.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Dennis Karl Huang sold 363 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.68, for a total transaction of $41,265.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 2,906,093 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.19, for a total value of $395,780,805.67. Insiders have sold a total of 2,939,707 shares of company stock valued at $399,376,402 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

