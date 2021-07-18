North Atlantic Acquisition Co.’s (OTCMKTS:NAACU) Lock-Up Period To Expire on July 21st

North Atlantic Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:NAACU) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, July 21st. North Atlantic Acquisition had issued 33,000,000 shares in its public offering on January 22nd. The total size of the offering was $330,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of North Atlantic Acquisition’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS NAACU opened at $10.05 on Friday. North Atlantic Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.86 and a 12-month high of $10.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.98.

Get North Atlantic Acquisition alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in North Atlantic Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in North Atlantic Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in North Atlantic Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in North Atlantic Acquisition in the first quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in North Atlantic Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000.

North Atlantic Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for North Atlantic Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North Atlantic Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.