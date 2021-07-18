North Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:NMMC) Short Interest Update

North Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:NMMC) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a drop of 53.8% from the June 15th total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMMC. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in North Mountain Merger during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,936,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in North Mountain Merger during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,692,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in North Mountain Merger during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,960,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in North Mountain Merger during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,492,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in North Mountain Merger during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,480,000. 50.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NMMC remained flat at $$9.72 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.77. North Mountain Merger has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $13.69.

North Mountain Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on businesses in the financial technology segment.

