Northern Trust Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its holdings in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) by 5.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 128,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,659 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Turning Point Brands were worth $6,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TPB. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in Turning Point Brands by 135.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC bought a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Turning Point Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.40.

In related news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 880,000 shares of Turning Point Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total transaction of $41,131,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

TPB opened at $45.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 4.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.71. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $25.99 and a one year high of $61.08. The company has a market capitalization of $871.80 million, a PE ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 0.54.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $107.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Turning Point Brands’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. Turning Point Brands’s payout ratio is presently 7.83%.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and NewGen Products. The Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products under the Zig-Zag brand.

