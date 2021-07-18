Northern Trust Corp Sells 14,372 Shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its position in shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,372 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in i3 Verticals were worth $6,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IIIV. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of i3 Verticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in i3 Verticals by 392.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in i3 Verticals by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in i3 Verticals by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.47% of the company’s stock.

IIIV opened at $31.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $997.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.71, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.61. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.25 and a twelve month high of $35.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $49.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.13 million. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 1.95% and a positive return on equity of 6.18%. Research analysts forecast that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised i3 Verticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.71.

In other i3 Verticals news, Director David K. Morgan purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.67 per share, with a total value of $95,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,690. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 31.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments.

