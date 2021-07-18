Northland Securities Begins Coverage on PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS)

Northland Securities started coverage on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) in a research report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of MYPS stock opened at $6.81 on Wednesday. PLAYSTUDIOS has a 12 month low of $6.03 and a 12 month high of $13.20.

Get PLAYSTUDIOS alerts:

PLAYSTUDIOS Company Profile

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc, a gaming studio, develops and operates free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company's collection of titles is powered by its playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn rewards from a portfolio of entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 17 countries and four continents.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.