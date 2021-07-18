Northland Securities Begins Coverage on PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS)

Northland Securities started coverage on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) in a research report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of MYPS stock opened at $6.81 on Wednesday. PLAYSTUDIOS has a 12 month low of $6.03 and a 12 month high of $13.20.
PLAYSTUDIOS Company Profile
