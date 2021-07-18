NOV (NYSE:NOV) Research Coverage Started at Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of NOV (NYSE:NOV) in a report issued on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $14.39 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NOV. Morgan Stanley raised shares of NOV from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. COKER & PALMER downgraded NOV from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of NOV in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of NOV from an equal weight rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.58.

Get NOV alerts:

NYSE NOV opened at $13.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.10. NOV has a 1 year low of $7.70 and a 1 year high of $18.02.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.05). NOV had a negative net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($5.34) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that NOV will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NOV by 108.6% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in NOV during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in NOV in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in NOV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of NOV by 229.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,159 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NOV

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for use in oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

Read More: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.