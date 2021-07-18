Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Shares Up 4.1%

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)’s share price shot up 4.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $187.44 and last traded at $186.49. 68,990 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,791,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $179.14.

Several research firms recently commented on NVAX. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Novavax from $365.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 price objective (down from $285.00) on shares of Novavax in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Novavax from $317.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Novavax from $217.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novavax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.14.

Get Novavax alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $176.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of -20.16 and a beta of 1.60.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.40). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 125.71% and a negative net margin of 66.90%. The company had revenue of $447.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.58) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13124.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post -6.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stanley C. Erck sold 52,559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.89, for a total transaction of $11,346,962.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,676 shares in the company, valued at $7,702,091.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 8,129 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.11, for a total value of $1,675,468.19. Insiders have sold 85,914 shares of company stock valued at $17,382,933 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVAX. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Novavax by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,305,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $236,684,000 after buying an additional 27,121 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Novavax by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,108,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $200,892,000 after buying an additional 149,698 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Novavax by 137.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 822,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,176,000 after buying an additional 476,750 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Novavax during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,964,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Novavax during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

Novavax Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.