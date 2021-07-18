NuShares Market Capitalization Tops $733,560.96 (NSR)

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 18th. One NuShares coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NuShares has a market capitalization of $733,560.96 and approximately $3.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NuShares has traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00017878 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 35.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000536 BTC.

About NuShares

NuShares (NSR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 6,161,840,292 coins and its circulating supply is 5,834,190,122 coins. The official website for NuShares is nubits.com/nushares . The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NuShares are units held by individuals who wish to help support and maintain the Nu network. Owning NuShares is not required to use NuBits. Instead, NuShares are intended to be a source of network equity for developers, entrepreneurs, and speculators. NuShareholders can receive network revenues in the form of Peercoin dividends paid out by a custodian. NuShareholders can cast votes for actions that positively affect the Nu network. These actions help adjust the supply and demand for NuBits so that they will always remain at a long-term $1.00 US value. “

NuShares Coin Trading

