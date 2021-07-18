Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) CAO Aaron Boynton Sells 2,741 Shares

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total value of $102,376.35.

Aaron Boynton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Aaron Boynton sold 12,656 shares of Nutanix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $483,079.52.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Aaron Boynton sold 2,000 shares of Nutanix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $69,700.00.

Shares of NTNX stock opened at $33.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.52. Nutanix, Inc. has a one year low of $20.06 and a one year high of $40.71. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 1.89.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.44. The company had revenue of $344.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.62 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nutanix, Inc. will post -3.38 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Nutanix from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Nutanix from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Nutanix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 9.0% in the first quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 18,769,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $498,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,339 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,443,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,459,000 after buying an additional 569,900 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Nutanix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,535,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,360,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,681,000 after buying an additional 79,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crosslink Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 2,151,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,151,000 after buying an additional 203,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It specializes in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

