Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 0.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 768,079 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,885 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $43,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Glacier Bancorp by 172.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Glacier Bancorp by 33.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

Shares of GBCI opened at $52.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.88. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.05 and a 52 week high of $67.35.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $196.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.70 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 36.81%. Equities research analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 45.55%.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

Featured Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.