Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,924,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 412,186 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $47,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newport Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s in the 1st quarter valued at $139,207,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s in the 4th quarter valued at $47,265,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,807,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,697 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,246,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 237.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,088,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,153 shares during the last quarter. 79.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Macy’s in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Macy’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.63.

In other news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $26,446.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,583.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 77,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $1,464,408.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 277,764 shares of company stock worth $5,398,999 in the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Macy’s stock opened at $16.94 on Friday. Macy’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.57 and a 12-month high of $22.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.37.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.80. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.03) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

