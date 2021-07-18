Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 575,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,737 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.66% of Planet Fitness worth $44,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PLNT. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Planet Fitness by 1,280.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. 96.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Planet Fitness in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Planet Fitness from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Planet Fitness from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.08.

Shares of PLNT opened at $73.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -333.41, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.99. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.42 and a 12-month high of $90.34.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $111.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.49 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Planet Fitness Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

