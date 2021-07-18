Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 32.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 369,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,722 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $45,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 467 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XPO opened at $140.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $144.30. The stock has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.16. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.21 and a fifty-two week high of $153.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 1.17%. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 10,000 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $1,515,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 65,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,873,891.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 72,512 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total value of $9,752,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,480,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,612,993. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,425,182 shares of company stock valued at $461,448,534. 17.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

XPO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on XPO Logistics from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on XPO Logistics in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on XPO Logistics from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut XPO Logistics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on XPO Logistics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. XPO Logistics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.96.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

