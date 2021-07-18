Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 83,916 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 644,403 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 83,916 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AECOM were worth $41,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ACM. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of AECOM during the first quarter worth $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AECOM during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of AECOM during the first quarter worth $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of AECOM by 46.2% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 475 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AECOM during the first quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ACM shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Argus increased their price objective on shares of AECOM from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of AECOM from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of AECOM from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, increased their price objective on shares of AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.71.

AECOM stock opened at $60.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.85. The company has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. AECOM has a 12-month low of $35.49 and a 12-month high of $70.04.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. AECOM had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 11.49%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AECOM will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

About AECOM

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

